KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stewart Crossing, a new, single-family home community in a desirable Pierce County, Washington location. Stewart Crossing is situated ten miles southeast of Tacoma in the historic city of Puyallup, offering convenient access to the Sounder commuter train, Interstate 5 and Highway 167 for easy commutes to the Seattle area’s major employment centers and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Puyallup and South Hill as well as at the Washington State Fair, Tacoma Museum District and Tacoma Dome. Homeowners will also enjoy the community’s amenities, which include a park and open green space, in addition to its proximity to outdoor recreation at the Puyallup River, Mount Rainier National Park, Puget Sound and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Stewart Crossing, its latest new-home community in a prime Pierce County, Washington location. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new homes at Stewart Crossing showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,700 square feet. The community also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Stewart Crossing is situated near Interstate 5 and Highway 167, and is just over two miles away from the Puyallup Sounder station, providing easy access to downtown Seattle and Tacoma as well as the area’s major employers,” said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home’s Seattle division. “The new community is also close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Puyallup and South Hill, and a short drive to popular outdoor recreation. As with other KB Home communities, Stewart Crossing provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Stewart Crossing sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the mid $540,000s.

