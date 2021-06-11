 
Delisting of Certificates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-06-28.

ISIN
FI4000455126
FI4000454970
FI4000419973
FI4000407259
FI4000469259
FI4000455076
FI4000408406
FI4000469267
FI4000445192
FI4000419429
FI4000433784
FI4000433735
FI4000455175
FI4000346291
FI4000436142
FI4000438668
FI4000445200
FI4000419387
FI4000434477
FI4000407218
FI4000370481
FI4000439393
FI4000392618
FI4000445242
FI4000431770
FI4000439104
FI4000434774
FI4000439161
FI4000455084




