Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.06.2021, 13:50 | 25 | 0 | 0 11.06.2021, 13:50 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-06-28. ISIN FI4000455126 FI4000454970 FI4000419973 FI4000407259 FI4000469259 FI4000455076 FI4000408406 FI4000469267 FI4000445192 FI4000419429 FI4000433784 FI4000433735 FI4000455175 FI4000346291 FI4000436142 FI4000438668 FI4000445200 FI4000419387 FI4000434477 FI4000407218 FI4000370481 FI4000439393 FI4000392618 FI4000445242 FI4000431770 FI4000439104 FI4000434774 FI4000439161 FI4000455084







