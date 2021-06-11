Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.06.2021, 13:54 | 35 | 0 | 0 11.06.2021, 13:54 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-06-28. ISIN DK0061202611 DK0061195302 DK0061254927 DK0060844512 DK0061345642 DK0061347184 DK0061191582 DK0061196110 DK0061346962 DK0061159852 DK0061348315 DK0061305695 DK0061217486 DK0060920478 DK0061012838 DK0061202371 DK0061190774 DK0061216595







