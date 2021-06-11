 
checkAd

Aptose Presents Highlights from EHA During Corporate Update Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:55  |  59   |   |   

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, is releasing highlights from a corporate update event being held today, Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET, in concurrence with participation at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). The event is focused on the current clinical status of luxeptinib, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. The live and archived webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.

“Our recent clinical experience has confirmed that luxeptinib is an active drug in several indications across both myeloid and lymphoid malignancies, which is consistent with our hypotheses from our broad portfolio of preclinical work,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially encouraged to see this anti-tumor activity -- including meaningful blast reductions -- emerging even in heavily pretreated and clinically challenging patients, and we now look forward to continuing dosing at higher exposures for longer periods in order to explore fully the potential of this singular drug.”

Aptose’s presentation provides a recap on luxeptinib, including the following key highlights:

Luxeptinib clinical program in AML

  • In the ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with relapsed or refractory AML, we completed the first two dose cohorts (450mg and 600mg) and have escalated to the third cohort (750mg). We plan to dose escalate further and have observed no safety trends likely to prevent continued escalation.
  • We achieved anticipated steady state PK levels and PD inhibition of target kinases, in line with our parallel study in different patient populations.
  • The first two dose cohorts delivered encouraging anti-leukemic activity in multiple patients, including a durable MRD-negative complete response in a FLT3-ITD AML patient who had relapsed after two allogeneic stem cell transplants, multiple lines of chemotherapy, and prior FLT3 inhibitor therapy.
  • Based on the totality of our preclinical and clinical observations to date, we expect to select an expansion dose and expansion cohort strategy for AML during 2H21 and aim to explore select disease genotypes under monotherapy and combination therapy programs.

Luxeptinib clinical program in B-cell malignancies

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptose Presents Highlights from EHA During Corporate Update Event SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board