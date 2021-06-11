Aptose Presents Highlights from EHA During Corporate Update Event

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (“Aptose” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, is releasing highlights from a corporate update event being held today, Friday, June 11, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET, in concurrence with participation at the EHA2021 Virtual Congress (EHA). The event is focused on the current clinical status of luxeptinib, Aptose’s oral, first-in-class FLT3 and BTK kinase inhibitor currently in two Phase 1 a/b trials, one trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and the other trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. The live and archived webcast of the presentation is available on Aptose’s website here.



“Our recent clinical experience has confirmed that luxeptinib is an active drug in several indications across both myeloid and lymphoid malignancies, which is consistent with our hypotheses from our broad portfolio of preclinical work,” said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are especially encouraged to see this anti-tumor activity -- including meaningful blast reductions -- emerging even in heavily pretreated and clinically challenging patients, and we now look forward to continuing dosing at higher exposures for longer periods in order to explore fully the potential of this singular drug.”

Aptose’s presentation provides a recap on luxeptinib, including the following key highlights:

Luxeptinib clinical program in AML

In the ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with relapsed or refractory AML, we completed the first two dose cohorts (450mg and 600mg) and have escalated to the third cohort (750mg). We plan to dose escalate further and have observed no safety trends likely to prevent continued escalation.

We achieved anticipated steady state PK levels and PD inhibition of target kinases, in line with our parallel study in different patient populations.

The first two dose cohorts delivered encouraging anti-leukemic activity in multiple patients, including a durable MRD-negative complete response in a FLT3-ITD AML patient who had relapsed after two allogeneic stem cell transplants, multiple lines of chemotherapy, and prior FLT3 inhibitor therapy.

Based on the totality of our preclinical and clinical observations to date, we expect to select an expansion dose and expansion cohort strategy for AML during 2H21 and aim to explore select disease genotypes under monotherapy and combination therapy programs.

Luxeptinib clinical program in B-cell malignancies