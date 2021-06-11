 
Jowell Global Ltd. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Shanghai, China, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

The Company’s management will not host an earnings conference for this time, for more information or inquiries, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/Investors/Home.html  or send an email to julia@blueshirtgroup.com or susie@blueshirtgroup.com.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. We currently operate under four sales channels: Online Direct Sales, Authorized Retail Store Distribution. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/Investors/Home.html

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jowell Global Ltd.
Ms. Jessie Zhao
Email: IR@1juhao.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: julia@blueshirtgroup.com





