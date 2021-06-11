Bombardier Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid to Meet Future Obligations Under its Employee Share-Based Incentive Plans

MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to purchase, in the normal course of its activities, from June 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022, up to 62,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting), representing approximately 2.9% of its Class B shares (subordinate voting) issued and outstanding as of June 2, 2021. As of June 2, 2021, the Corporation had 2,128,112,189 Class B shares (subordinate voting) issued and outstanding. All Class B shares (subordinate voting) purchased will be delivered to a trustee to satisfy future obligations under the Corporation’s employee share-based incentive plans.



Class B shares (subordinate voting) purchased under the normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) will all be placed in trust with Computershare Trust Company of Canada pursuant to the Amended and Restated Employee Benefit Plans Trust Agreement dated August 6, 2015 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as amended (the “Trust Agreement”), which Class B shares held in trust will eventually be used to settle the Corporation’s obligations under its employee share-based incentive plans, including its performance share unit plan and its restricted share unit plan.

The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, or by exempt offers, private agreements or block purchases. Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and alternative trading systems will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition (plus any brokerage fees). In the event the Corporation purchases Class B shares (subordinate voting) by exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the Class B shares (subordinate voting) may be, and will in the case of purchases by private agreement, as may be permitted by the securities regulatory authorities, at a discount to the market price of such Class B shares (subordinate voting) at the time of acquisition.

The average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six-month period ended May 31, 2021 of the Class B shares (subordinate voting) was 7,457,368. Under TSX rules, a maximum daily repurchase of 25% of this average may be made, representing 1,864,342 Class B shares (subordinate voting). In excess of the daily 1,864,342 Class B shares (subordinate voting) repurchase limit, the Corporation may also purchase, once a week, a block of Class B shares (subordinate voting) not owned by an insider, which may exceed such daily limit, in accordance with the TSX requirements.