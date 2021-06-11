 
checkAd

Bombardier Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid to Meet Future Obligations Under its Employee Share-Based Incentive Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to purchase, in the normal course of its activities, from June 15, 2021 to June 14, 2022, up to 62,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting), representing approximately 2.9% of its Class B shares (subordinate voting) issued and outstanding as of June 2, 2021. As of June 2, 2021, the Corporation had 2,128,112,189 Class B shares (subordinate voting) issued and outstanding. All Class B shares (subordinate voting) purchased will be delivered to a trustee to satisfy future obligations under the Corporation’s employee share-based incentive plans.

Class B shares (subordinate voting) purchased under the normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) will all be placed in trust with Computershare Trust Company of Canada pursuant to the Amended and Restated Employee Benefit Plans Trust Agreement dated August 6, 2015 between the Corporation and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, as amended (the “Trust Agreement”), which Class B shares held in trust will eventually be used to settle the Corporation’s obligations under its employee share-based incentive plans, including its performance share unit plan and its restricted share unit plan.

The NCIB will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems, or by exempt offers, private agreements or block purchases. Purchases made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and alternative trading systems will be at the prevailing market price at the time of acquisition (plus any brokerage fees). In the event the Corporation purchases Class B shares (subordinate voting) by exempt offers, block purchases or private agreements, the purchase price of the Class B shares (subordinate voting) may be, and will in the case of purchases by private agreement, as may be permitted by the securities regulatory authorities, at a discount to the market price of such Class B shares (subordinate voting) at the time of acquisition.

The average daily trading volume on the TSX for the six-month period ended May 31, 2021 of the Class B shares (subordinate voting) was 7,457,368. Under TSX rules, a maximum daily repurchase of 25% of this average may be made, representing 1,864,342 Class B shares (subordinate voting). In excess of the daily 1,864,342 Class B shares (subordinate voting) repurchase limit, the Corporation may also purchase, once a week, a block of Class B shares (subordinate voting) not owned by an insider, which may exceed such daily limit, in accordance with the TSX requirements.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid to Meet Future Obligations Under its Employee Share-Based Incentive Plans MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to purchase, in the normal course of its activities, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board