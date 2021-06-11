atai Life Sciences Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

BERLIN, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences B.V. (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed underwritten initial public offering of 14,286,000 of its common shares. All common shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by atai. The underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,142,900 common shares at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $13.00 and $15.00 per common share. atai has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ATAI.”

About atai Life Sciences

atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders. atai was founded in 2018 as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape, as well as the emergence of therapies that previously may have been overlooked or underused, including psychedelic compounds and digital therapeutics. atai is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in New York and London.

