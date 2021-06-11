inTEST Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced the appointment of Duncan Gilmour as its new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Gilmour will succeed Hugh T. Regan, Jr., who is retiring from inTEST after 25 years of service. Mr. Regan will continue to support inTEST on a consulting basis for a period of time.

Mr. Gilmour joins inTEST from ABB where he has been the Americas Region Controller of the Process Automation Measurement and Analytics Division. During his tenure at ABB, he was responsible for overseeing financial operations at multiple businesses, FP&A, and the integrity of internal controls across the region. Prior to ABB, he had a 13-year career with Tyco International where he held roles of increasing responsibilities within the organization ranging from Director of Corporate Compliance (where he held responsibility for the coordination of global Sarbanes-Oxley compliance processes), Global Controller and Finance Director. Prior to Tyco International, Mr. Gilmour had an 11-year career with Coopers & Lybrand/ PricewaterhouseCoopers in the US and the UK, where he was responsible for managing multinational public and private company audits, IPOs and consulting engagements. Mr. Gilmour holds a BAcc (Bachelor of Accounting) degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Glasgow (1993) and in 1996 was granted certification as a chartered accountant with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

“I am pleased to welcome Duncan to our leadership team,” said Nick Grant, President and CEO of inTEST. “I had the opportunity to work with Duncan at ABB, and his strong financial acumen combined with proven operational P&L oversight as well as public company audit experience serves us well as we continue to position inTEST for the future. I am confident Duncan will provide strong leadership and I look forward to working together to drive our vision and growth strategy forward and deliver increased value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”