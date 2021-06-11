 
checkAd

inTEST Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 13:45  |  36   |   |   

  • Seasoned Financial Executive Brings Leadership Experience from ABB, Tyco International and PwC

MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets, including automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, medical, semiconductor and telecommunications, today announced the appointment of Duncan Gilmour as its new Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary effective June 14, 2021. Mr. Gilmour will succeed Hugh T. Regan, Jr., who is retiring from inTEST after 25 years of service. Mr. Regan will continue to support inTEST on a consulting basis for a period of time.

As CFO, Mr. Gilmour will lead inTEST’s global finance organization and financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis (FP&A), tax, investor relations, risk management, and treasury.

Mr. Gilmour joins inTEST from ABB where he has been the Americas Region Controller of the Process Automation Measurement and Analytics Division. During his tenure at ABB, he was responsible for overseeing financial operations at multiple businesses, FP&A, and the integrity of internal controls across the region. Prior to ABB, he had a 13-year career with Tyco International where he held roles of increasing responsibilities within the organization ranging from Director of Corporate Compliance (where he held responsibility for the coordination of global Sarbanes-Oxley compliance processes), Global Controller and Finance Director. Prior to Tyco International, Mr. Gilmour had an 11-year career with Coopers & Lybrand/ PricewaterhouseCoopers in the US and the UK, where he was responsible for managing multinational public and private company audits, IPOs and consulting engagements. Mr. Gilmour holds a BAcc (Bachelor of Accounting) degree in Economics and Accounting from the University of Glasgow (1993) and in 1996 was granted certification as a chartered accountant with The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

“I am pleased to welcome Duncan to our leadership team,” said Nick Grant, President and CEO of inTEST. “I had the opportunity to work with Duncan at ABB, and his strong financial acumen combined with proven operational P&L oversight as well as public company audit experience serves us well as we continue to position inTEST for the future. I am confident Duncan will provide strong leadership and I look forward to working together to drive our vision and growth strategy forward and deliver increased value for shareholders and all stakeholders.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

inTEST Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Seasoned Financial Executive Brings Leadership Experience from ABB, Tyco International and PwC MT. LAUREL, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - inTEST Corporation (NYSE American: INTT), a global supplier of innovative test and process …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
WISeKey and MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Collaborate to Secure Post-Quantum Economy
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board