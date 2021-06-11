Delisting of Certificates Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.06.2021, 13:45 | 19 | 0 | 0 11.06.2021, 13:45 | Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-06-28. ISIN SE0014820031 SE0011423417 SE0014824199 SE0014824207 SE0014441192 SE0014439337 SE0013926045 SE0013930096 SE0014810164 SE0014439287 SE0013929973 SE0014449559 SE0010358952 SE0013250768 SE0013931573 SE0014825667 SE0009860976 SE0013931532 SE0010128496 SE0004580231 SE0013930039







