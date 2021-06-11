Whitestone REIT Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividends

HOUSTON, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) Board of Trustees has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.035833 per share on the Company’s common shares and operating partnership units. The dividend amount represents a quarterly amount of $0.1075, and an annualized amount of $0.43 per share. The third quarter dividend distribution for 2021 will be as detailed below:



Month Record Date Payment Date July 7/2/2021 7/14/2021 August 8/3/2021 8/12/2021 September 9/2/2021 9/14/2021

“We are pleased to announce Whitestone’s 131st, 132nd and 133rd consecutive monthly dividend distributions. As the economy reopens, we are proud of the fact that we have consistently provided our shareholders with uninterrupted monthly dividends throughout the pandemic. Currently, our dividend equates to a 5% yield(1) and our pay-out ratio to FFO Core is 44%(2). Our business model and strategically chosen markets were stress tested and proven to be resilient and sustainable during the Covid pandemic and our recovery has been swift. We believe the strength of our business model provides our shareholders with a predictable dividend, as well as a growth opportunity,” commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Mastandrea.

“We look forward to continuing to accretively grow Whitestone both organically and externally through our internal re-development / development opportunities of $230 million, and our deep external pipeline of potential acquisitions in our current markets. Our current shareholders are beginning to recognize the financial rewards of our work and, as we continue to execute our business plan, we welcome new shareholders.”

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops, and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt.

Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of local, regional and national tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment, and experiences.