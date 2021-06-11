 
checkAd

Gatling Exploration Announces $3 Million Financing

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 14:00  |  67   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will consist of a combination of (a) 4,444,445 common shares of the Company issued on a flow-through basis (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.45 per FT Share; and (b) 2,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue. Collectively the FT Shares and the Units shall be known as the "Offered Securities".

Finders' fees may be payable in whole or on part of the Offering pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses, and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), which will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares, and, if the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Share subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.

All Offered Securities will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Jason Billan, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

SOURCE: Gatling Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651381/Gatling-Exploration-Announces-3-Mill ...

Foto: Accesswire
Gatling Exploration Registered (Old) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gatling Exploration Announces $3 Million Financing VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Insight Into ONBLi’s Strategy Behind Seeking Out Brands in the ...
Hop-on’s Digitalage(TM) Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform
Lakeland Industries to Participate in Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on June 24, 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Gatling Obtains Kir Vit Drilling Permit and Acquires Remaining Interest on Swansea Leases at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario