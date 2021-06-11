 
Monolithic Power Systems Announces Second Quarter Dividend

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, announced today its second quarter dividend of $0.60 per common share to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement 
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” or “continue,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. All such statements are subject to certain risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that we file or furnish with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially and adversely from those projected, and may affect our future operating results, financial position and cash flows. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except to the extent required by law, MPS does not undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement after the initial distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’ mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com




