Gentherm President and CEO Phil Eyler Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist

Phil Eyler was selected by a panel of independent judges who evaluated nominees based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, was named a finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award . In its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the preeminent competitive award programs which honors unstoppable entrepreneurs and business leaders of high-growth companies.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be considered a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “This nomination is a reflection of how our global Gentherm team is creating breakthrough thermal solutions for automotive and medical customers and driving strong results for our stakeholders. It is a privilege to lead this team and together we will continue to build on our culture of innovation, customer focus, speed, and diversity and inclusion.”

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

