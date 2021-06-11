 
Gentherm President and CEO Phil Eyler Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist

NORTHVILLE, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, was named a finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award. In its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the preeminent competitive award programs which honors unstoppable entrepreneurs and business leaders of high-growth companies.

Phil Eyler was selected by a panel of independent judges who evaluated nominees based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be considered a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award,” said Phil Eyler, President and CEO of Gentherm. “This nomination is a reflection of how our global Gentherm team is creating breakthrough thermal solutions for automotive and medical customers and driving strong results for our stakeholders. It is a privilege to lead this team and together we will continue to build on our culture of innovation, customer focus, speed, and diversity and inclusion.”

Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 6 p.m. ET and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com 
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com 
248.289.9702

About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. ey.com/us/eoy





