 
checkAd

ORYZON Presents Iadademstat ALICE 30-Month Data at EHA-2021, Confirming Positive and Robust Efficacy in Combination with Azacitidine in AML

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 14:00  |  49   |   |   

  • Robust signals of clinical efficacy, with ORR of 83%, of which 67% are CR/CRi
  • Five patients with responses longer than 1 year
  • Longest remission 858 days, still ongoing
  • Rapid onset of responses (TTR 29 days)
  • Iadademstat and azacitidine combination shows a good safety profile

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, presented today new positive efficacy data from its ongoing Phase IIa ALICE trial, which is investigating iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly or unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data were presented at the virtual EHA-2021 Conference, in an e-poster entitled “ALICE MAINTAINS HIGH CLINICAL RESPONSE RATES SUPPORTING THE EFFICACY OF IADADEMSTAT COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE IN AML MANAGEMENT”.

Twenty-seven patients (median age 77 years) had been enrolled in the trial up to May 24th and are reported in these data, one of whom did not fulfill the inclusion criteria. Eighteen patients were evaluable for efficacy as per protocol and two more were still in Cycle-1. The evidence of clinical efficacy continues to be robust and consistent with previously reported data, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 83% (15 out of 18 evaluable patients); of these, 67% were complete remissions (10 CR/CRi), and 33% partial remissions (5 PR). Of note, one patient with M5b (monocytic) AML, a traditional hard-to-treat leukemia subgroup and who also had an adverse prognosis, achieved CRi in 29 days. Mean Time to Response (TTR) was only 29 days.

With historical response rates of 28% in this population when treated with azacitidine alone (19% CR/CRi and 9% PRs), these results support a strong synergy between iadademstat and azacitidine when used in combination.

The duration of the observed responses is also encouraging, with 60% of the CR/CRi lasting more than 6 months. The current longest remission at the data cut-off date for the EHA-2021 communication was 858 days in a patient that continues transfusion independent and MRD-negative. Four other patients have achieved responses longer than 1 year (3 still ongoing). Those patients with longer treatment periods have also improved or overcome their dependency on blood transfusions, with 50% of the CR/CRi patients already transfusion independent.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON Presents Iadademstat ALICE 30-Month Data at EHA-2021, Confirming Positive and Robust Efficacy in Combination with Azacitidine in AML Robust signals of clinical efficacy, with ORR of 83%, of which 67% are CR/CRiFive patients with responses longer than 1 yearLongest remission 858 days, still ongoingRapid onset of responses (TTR 29 days)Iadademstat and azacitidine combination shows …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board