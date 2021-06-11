ORYZON Presents Iadademstat ALICE 30-Month Data at EHA-2021, Confirming Positive and Robust Efficacy in Combination with Azacitidine in AML

Robust signals of clinical efficacy, with ORR of 83%, of which 67% are CR/CRi



Five patients with responses longer than 1 year

Longest remission 858 days, still ongoing

Rapid onset of responses (TTR 29 days)

Iadademstat and azacitidine combination shows a good safety profile



MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, presented today new positive efficacy data from its ongoing Phase IIa ALICE trial, which is investigating iadademstat in combination with azacitidine in elderly or unfit patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The data were presented at the virtual EHA-2021 Conference, in an e-poster entitled “ALICE MAINTAINS HIGH CLINICAL RESPONSE RATES SUPPORTING THE EFFICACY OF IADADEMSTAT COMBINATION WITH AZACITIDINE IN AML MANAGEMENT”.

Twenty-seven patients (median age 77 years) had been enrolled in the trial up to May 24th and are reported in these data, one of whom did not fulfill the inclusion criteria. Eighteen patients were evaluable for efficacy as per protocol and two more were still in Cycle-1. The evidence of clinical efficacy continues to be robust and consistent with previously reported data, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 83% (15 out of 18 evaluable patients); of these, 67% were complete remissions (10 CR/CRi), and 33% partial remissions (5 PR). Of note, one patient with M5b (monocytic) AML, a traditional hard-to-treat leukemia subgroup and who also had an adverse prognosis, achieved CRi in 29 days. Mean Time to Response (TTR) was only 29 days.

With historical response rates of 28% in this population when treated with azacitidine alone (19% CR/CRi and 9% PRs), these results support a strong synergy between iadademstat and azacitidine when used in combination.

The duration of the observed responses is also encouraging, with 60% of the CR/CRi lasting more than 6 months. The current longest remission at the data cut-off date for the EHA-2021 communication was 858 days in a patient that continues transfusion independent and MRD-negative. Four other patients have achieved responses longer than 1 year (3 still ongoing). Those patients with longer treatment periods have also improved or overcome their dependency on blood transfusions, with 50% of the CR/CRi patients already transfusion independent.