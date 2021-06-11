 
Apollo to Expand Board of Directors, with David Simon and Four Additional Members from Athene to Join

David Simon to join Apollo’s Board This Month and Athene’s Jim Belardi, Mitra Hormozi, Marc Beilinson and Lynn Swann to Join Board of the Combined Company Upon Closing of Merger

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced additional current and anticipated appointments to its Board of Directors. This month, Apollo will add David Simon, currently Chairman of the Board, CEO and President of Simon Property Group, to its Board of Directors and, upon closing of the previously announced combination of Athene and Apollo, four members of Athene’s Board of Directors will join the Board of Directors of the combined company. Earlier this year, Apollo announced that the combined company will have a diverse, 18-member board which will be two-thirds independent.

Mr. Simon is one of the world’s top-performing CEOs with decades of experience in financing, deal-making and real estate. Mr. Simon helped take Simon Property Group public in 1993 and has served as Chief Executive Officer since 1995 and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors since 2007. He is a member and former chairman of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts. Mr. Simon will join the board effective June 15, 2021.

In addition to Mr. Simon, four directors from Athene will be added to the Board of Directors of the combined company upon consummation of the Athene-Apollo merger, including Athene Chairman and CEO Jim Belardi, as indicated when the merger was announced on March 8, 2021. Athene directors Mitra Hormozi, Marc Beilinson and Lynn Swann will also join the board of the combined company upon closing of the merger, which is expected in January 2022. Physician and scientist Siddhartha Mukherjee, whose counsel has added great value over the past few months, has informed Apollo that he will not stand for reelection after his term is complete. He will continue to provide advice to the company on technology matters after the completion of his term.

Ms. Hormozi was Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Revlon until 2019 and has served on Athene’s Board since 2018. Mr. Beilinson serves as Managing Director of Beilinson Advisory Group and has held a variety of executive leadership positions in his career. He is the lead independent director of Athene’s Board of Directors, of which he has been a member since 2013. Mr. Swann, who joined Athene’s board in 2020, is the president of Swann, Inc. and a Hall of Fame athlete who was the Athletic Director of the University of Southern California until 2019 and former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

