Predictmedix Announces Partnership With SBL Testing Technologies for Distribution of SAFE ENTRY Stations

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce expansion of their SAFE ENTRY program with the institution of their first distributor, SBL Testing Technologies Inc (SBL) in partnership with JUICEWORKS.

Veterans in risk mitigation, SBL has a long-standing reputation for being at the forefront of innovation in workplace safety, particularly for industrial clients in the energy and resource sectors. Their territory will include North America and the Caribbean. With a strong presence in Canada and the US, established multinational clientele, and key partnerships with companies such as Sparta Group, SBL is aggressively positioned to permeate the industrial vertical with this new offering.

SAFE ENTRY Stations are powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm developed by Predictmedix Inc. The clinically-based AI was designed by data scientists and clinicians to identify multiple symptoms of infectious disease, displaying the result in the form of a red or green light.

The technology can also be configured to screen for impairment by THC and alcohol. All screening is entirely autonomous and designed to protect the privacy of the end-user. Completely unique to other solutions on the market, the AI is currently patent pending in North America.

"SBL is an ideal partner to bring this technology to market. They have a unique perspective on the space, having been immersed in it for many years, and appreciate the value of the solution as a long-term risk mitigation tool," commented Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

Rich Robillard, Managing Director of SBL, said, "SAFE ENTRY is an incredible screening technology for both short and long-term pandemic response / business continuity strategies. The ability to objectively screen for infectious disease symptoms non-invasively and in seconds presents an entirely new first layer of risk mitigation. Albeit responding to the current COVID-19 pandemic and further waves or variants, or planning for future infectious diseases that could impact business continuity, SAFE ENTRY immediately becomes a critical risk mitigation tool in today’s workplace."

