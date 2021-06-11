 
Exela Technologies Named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Healthcare Payer BPS NEAT Vendor Evaluation

IRVING, Texas, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) has been named a Leader in NelsonHall’s Healthcare Payer BPS NEAT Vendor Evaluation for 2021. Exela was named a Leader in four areas: Overall Capability, Plan Design & Enrollment Capability, Member Services Capability, and Operations Transformation Capability. Additionally, Exela was ranked as a High Achiever for Claims & Billing Capability and Provider Management Capability.

According to Ashley Singleton, Market Analyst at NelsonHall and author of the report, “Exela’s current comprehensive offerings will see near-term expansion in intelligent automation, ML/AI and analytics to support growing demand for enrolment and care management solutions, and continuous advancement of document processing. Exela's technology solution offerings reflect the strategy to be an equal parts vendor of operational services and digital transformation solutions. National level partnerships will also support Exela’s growth and expansion of capabilities in healthcare payer BPS effectiveness management.”

“To be recognized as an Overall Leader by NelsonHall in the Healthcare Payer BPS market is a validation of Exela’s commitment towards providing innovative solutions to our clients and the members they serve,” said Srini Murali, Exela’s President, Americas, & APAC.

Exela’s PCH Global is the industry’s first cloud-hosted end-to-end healthcare claims management platform, providing solutions in key areas such as payment integrity, complex claims processing, analytics and member and patient engagement.

“PCH Global, with built-in intelligent automation, uniquely mitigates the complexity associated with transactions in healthcare, lowering costs for the payers, providers and members. We will continue to invest in our people and technology to further innovate and make healthcare cheaper and more accessible to all,” said Mr. Murali.

This report examines how U.S. healthcare payer BPS effectiveness management services are enabling clients to use technologies like RPA, AI/ML, and cloud-based solutions to deliver improvements in volume and process quality, while reducing operational costs. The vendors mentioned in this report are increasingly focused on intelligent automation to provide operational efficiencies along with providing comprehensive support to clients for care management, wellness offerings and member behavior interventions.

