 
checkAd

Sientra Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of miraDry Business to 1315 Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 14:00  |  60   |   |   

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its miraDry business to 1315 Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm investing in commercial stage companies across medical devices, healthcare services, and therapeutics. The transaction was previously described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2021.

Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra stated: “We are delighted to close our transaction with 1315 Capital. With the sale of the miraDry business, we can now focus on our rapidly growing Breast Products business, and intend to utilize the proceeds from the sale to strategically invest in programs that we believe will grow our market share and advance the art of plastic surgery.”

“We are excited to close this transaction and to invest behind miraDry and expand its reach to help provide relief to patients with sweat concerns in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Adele C. Oliva, Founding Partner of 1315 Capital.  

“Our team is thrilled to continue building upon the miraDry business through excellence in service, support, training, and collaboration,” said Arash Khazei, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the miraDry business.

About Sientra
Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sientra Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of miraDry Business to 1315 Capital SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board