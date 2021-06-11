Sientra Announces Closing of Previously Announced Sale of miraDry Business to 1315 Capital

Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra stated: “We are delighted to close our transaction with 1315 Capital. With the sale of the miraDry business, we can now focus on our rapidly growing Breast Products business, and intend to utilize the proceeds from the sale to strategically invest in programs that we believe will grow our market share and advance the art of plastic surgery.”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced it has closed the previously announced sale of its miraDry business to 1315 Capital, a healthcare growth equity firm investing in commercial stage companies across medical devices, healthcare services, and therapeutics. The transaction was previously described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on May 11, 2021.

“We are excited to close this transaction and to invest behind miraDry and expand its reach to help provide relief to patients with sweat concerns in the U.S. and around the globe,” said Adele C. Oliva, Founding Partner of 1315 Capital.

“Our team is thrilled to continue building upon the miraDry business through excellence in service, support, training, and collaboration,” said Arash Khazei, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the miraDry business.

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2 breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).