BeyondSpring to Host First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call on June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (“BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide an update on recent corporate events on June 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (International) and referencing conference ID: 13720525. A live webcast will be available on BeyondSpring’s website at www.beyondspringpharma.com under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About BeyondSpring
Headquartered in New York City, BeyondSpring is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. BeyondSpring’s first-in-class NDA-stage lead asset plinabulin, a Selective Immunomodulating Microtubule-Binding Agent (SIMBA), is a “pipeline in a drug.” It is filed for approval with Priority Review in the U.S. and China for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) and has a fully enrolled pivotal study (Dublin-3) to test an anti-cancer benefit with an overall survival primary endpoint in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Additionally, it is being broadly studied in combination with various immuno-oncology agents that could boost the effects of PD-1 / PD-L1 antibodies. In addition to plinabulin, BeyondSpring’s extensive pipeline includes three pre-clinical immuno-oncology assets and a subsidiary, SEED Therapeutics, which is leveraging a proprietary targeted protein degradation drug discovery platform.

Investor Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Darren Opland, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 646-627-8387
darren@lifescicomms.com





