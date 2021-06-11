Keros Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from ALK2 and KER-050 Hematology Programs at the European Hematology Association EHA2021 Virtual Congress

Multiple poster presentations demonstrate that ALK2 inhibition lowered hepcidin levels and improved iron homeostasis in preclinical models of anemia and iron overload.



Poster presentation demonstrates that KER-050 had effects on multiple stages of erythroblast maturation (both early- and late-stage) and increased circulating erythropoietin in preclinical models. The observed rapid and durable effects on erythropoiesis provide continued support for KER-050 as a potential treatment for ineffective hematopoiesis in myelodysplastic syndromes (“MDS”) and myelofibrosis.

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today presented data from the ALK2 and KER-050 hematology programs at the European Hematology Association EHA2021 Virtual Congress held from June 9 through June 17, 2021.

“We are pleased to be able to present multiple posters at this year’s EHA2021 Virtual Congress. Our preclinical studies continue to elucidate the relationship between ALK2 inhibition, hepcidin and serum iron. These data support that ALK2 inhibition may be a potential treatment option for indications associated with high hepcidin, including anemia of inflammation (“AI”) and iron refractory iron-deficiency anemia (“IRIDA”). In addition, the data suggests that ALK2 inhibition has the potential to mobilize and reduce tissue iron in diseases of iron overload,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “We also presented new preclinical data for KER-050 that demonstrated its rapid and durable effects on erythropoiesis and increases in circulating erythropoietin, which we believe provides a strong rationale for investigating KER-050 as a treatment for ineffective hematopoiesis in MDS and myelofibrosis.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Inhibition of ALK2 Through Administration of a Small Molecule Inhibitor Decreased Hepcidin, Increased Serum Iron and Ameliorated Anemia in an Induced Model of Anemia of Inflammation

ALK2 is a potential therapeutic target in anemia resulting from chronic inflammation - Abstract Number: EP839



To induce a model of chronic kidney disease (“CKD”), mice were dosed daily for six weeks with 50 mg/kg of adenine, leading to iron deficiency anemia (37.6% decrease in serum iron; p<0.0001), associated with increased circulating interleukin-6 (“IL6”) (2.42-fold; p<0.05) and hepcidin (3.49-fold; p<0.01). After completing the six weeks of adenine-administration, we administered 5 mg/kg of either a selective small molecule ALK2 kinase inhibitor (“KTI-2338”), or vehicle daily for 10 days in the CKD mice, and observed a reversal of the CKD-related changes in the KTI-2338-treated mice. We observed an increase in serum iron (108.2%; p<0.0001), decrease in hepcidin (85.4%; p<0.0001) and improvements in red blood cell (“RBC”) count (7.2%; ns), hemoglobin (“HGB”) (10.9%; p<0.0001) and hematocrit (10.3%; p<0.05) compared to vehicle. Reticulocyte hemoglobin (“RET-HGB”) content, a measure of the incorporation of iron into hemoglobin, increased 9.9% (p<0.01) with KTI-2338 compared to vehicle-treated CKD mice, normalizing to baseline levels.