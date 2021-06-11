 
Vor Biopharma Names Matthew R. Patterson as Chairman and Promotes Tania Philipp

  • Mr. Patterson brings nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in biotechnology, including leading Audentes Therapeutics from inception through acquisition over an eight-year period
  • Kush M. Parmar, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, to continue as a member of the Vor Board of Directors
  • Tania Philipp promoted to Vor’s Chief People Officer from Vice President and Head of People

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR or the Company), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to be used in combination with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced Matthew R. Patterson as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Patterson, who joined Vor’s Board as a member in October 2020, brings nearly 30 years of senior leadership experience in the research, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, most recently at Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., which he co-founded and led as the company’s Chief Executive Officer from its inception in 2012 through its acquisition by Astellas Pharma Inc. in January 2020.

Prior to leading Audentes, he was an Entrepreneur-In-Residence with OrbiMed and held multiple senior-level positions at Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., including President and Chief Operating Officer as well as acting Chief Executive Officer. Before Amicus he held multiple positions of increasing responsibility at Genzyme Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization representing the gene and cell therapy sector. Mr. Patterson served as ARM’s Chairman in 2019 and 2020.

Mr. Patterson succeeds Kush M. Parmar, M.D., Ph.D., Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures, who will continue his service to Vor as a member of the Board of Directors.

“Matt’s experience as a company builder is unparalleled, having turned an idea on paper into one of the leading biotechnology companies in our industry. His strategic counsel on matters related to the clinical development and manufacturing of novel therapies has already proven invaluable to our team as we prepare for the next stages of our growth,” said Robert Ang, M.B.B.S., M.B.A., Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are further thrilled that Kush will continue his service to Vor as a member of our Board of Directors and thank him for his successful leadership through the critical, early stages of our journey.”

