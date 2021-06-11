 
checkAd

Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative Entrees

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 14:15  |  82   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be carrying three (3) NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Foto: Accesswire

Denny's will be offering NATERA Garlic Chick-Un Kiev, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at five of their BC restaurant locations mid-late June: Denny's on Broadway, Denny's Richmond, Denny's Kingsway, Denny's at Mt Lehman, and Denny's Langley. The carefully chosen selection of NATERA products will be prepared and served using Denny's signature seasonings and sauces, making them unique for their much-valued customers.

Offering NATERA meat-alternatives is an extension of Denny's commitment to serving quality food without sacrificing flavour or value and extends their commitment to sourcing products that satisfy customer needs. These are values that we are also proud to have at Naturally Splendid.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Denny's is an iconic brand in Canada having been in operation for over 60 years and we are proud to provide NATERA entrees to this well-known family dinner. In addition to better personal health, choosing to eat more plant-based foods will drastically cut your carbon footprint as well as reduce water consumption making the planet healthier as well. Whether you're vegetarian or flexitarian or just looking to try plant-based entrees, you can experience the great taste of NATERA foods in the comfortable setting of a Denny's Restaurant."

"Denny's is a place founded in community, where everyone can enjoy great tasting food at a great value, and we are proud to offer menu items that benefit the health of our guests and communities. In partnership with the team at Naturally Splendid, we are excited to launch the test of seven NATERA-inspired entrees to guests at five of our restaurants in B.C. Upon successful completion of the test, and when all dining restrictions are lifted, we look forward to introducing our most popular NATERA menu items at most Denny's locations across Canada." said Deborah Gagnon, President & COO, Denny's Canada

Seite 1 von 3
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative Entrees VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Insight Into ONBLi’s Strategy Behind Seeking Out Brands in the ...
Hop-on’s Digitalage(TM) Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform
Lakeland Industries to Participate in Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on June 24, 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Naturally Splendid Receives Purchase Order From Private Label Plant-Based Client
03.06.21
Naturally Splendid Secures 10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights To Popular Plant Protein, Meat Alternative Line
01.06.21
Naturally Splendid Reports First Quarter Results for 2021