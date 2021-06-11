Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative Entrees

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce that select Denny's restaurants in Canada will be carrying three (3) NATERA meat-alternative entrees on their menus.

Denny's will be offering NATERA Garlic Chick-Un Kiev, Seasoned Chick-Un Tenders and Chick-Un Nuggets at five of their BC restaurant locations mid-late June: Denny's on Broadway, Denny's Richmond, Denny's Kingsway, Denny's at Mt Lehman, and Denny's Langley. The carefully chosen selection of NATERA products will be prepared and served using Denny's signature seasonings and sauces, making them unique for their much-valued customers.

Offering NATERA meat-alternatives is an extension of Denny's commitment to serving quality food without sacrificing flavour or value and extends their commitment to sourcing products that satisfy customer needs. These are values that we are also proud to have at Naturally Splendid.

Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. J. Craig Goodwin states, "Denny's is an iconic brand in Canada having been in operation for over 60 years and we are proud to provide NATERA entrees to this well-known family dinner. In addition to better personal health, choosing to eat more plant-based foods will drastically cut your carbon footprint as well as reduce water consumption making the planet healthier as well. Whether you're vegetarian or flexitarian or just looking to try plant-based entrees, you can experience the great taste of NATERA foods in the comfortable setting of a Denny's Restaurant."

"Denny's is a place founded in community, where everyone can enjoy great tasting food at a great value, and we are proud to offer menu items that benefit the health of our guests and communities. In partnership with the team at Naturally Splendid, we are excited to launch the test of seven NATERA-inspired entrees to guests at five of our restaurants in B.C. Upon successful completion of the test, and when all dining restrictions are lifted, we look forward to introducing our most popular NATERA menu items at most Denny's locations across Canada." said Deborah Gagnon, President & COO, Denny's Canada