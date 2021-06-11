 
LifeMD Names Experienced Pharma Executive Alexander Mironov as President

A seasoned industry veteran, Mr. Mironov has led transformational M&A and business development transactions in pharma and healthcare, totaling over $5 billion

Shared vision of disrupting healthcare delivery and services with a proven ability to execute

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced it has named Alexander Mironov as President of LifeMD. Mr. Mironov brings a wealth of knowledge from his over 20 years of experience leading business development, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as corporate strategy in the pharmaceutical space, most recently at Covis Pharma, a global private pharmaceutical company backed by Apollo Global Management, Inc., an investment manager with nearly half a trillion of total assets under management.

Over his career, Mr. Mironov led transactions in the pharmaceutical space totaling over $5 billion in value including M&A, licensing, and equity and debt financings. At Covis, he led global business development and M&A, corporate strategy, and life-cycle management, and was responsible for over half a dozen transformational transactions, which significantly contributed to the accelerated growth and expansion of Covis to over 50 global markets and new therapeutic segments. His contributions at Covis directly led to revenues increasing over 10x during his tenure. Prior to Covis, Mr. Mironov held similar roles focusing on a buy and build strategy at Alvogen, Pernix Pharma, Esprit Pharma, EKR Therapeutics, and Valera Pharma. 

“LifeMD is on the cusp of transforming healthcare delivery by disrupting the traditional model, and we are thrilled to welcome Alex on our journey. His extensive knowledge of our industry, deep rolodex, and his highly cultivated M&A expertise will be instrumental as we take advantage of the tremendous potential before us and bring our shared vision for the company to life,” said Justin Schreiber, LifeMD’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to leveraging his industry relationships, deep knowledge of the space, and transaction expertise as we take advantage of the exceptional number of opportunities in the traditional healthcare/pharma world.”

