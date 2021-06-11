Nicholas Financial’s Boise, Idaho Grand Opening

CLEARWATER, Fl, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) – an industry leading branch-based subprime auto lender focused on servicing the needs of the local independent dealer – announced today a grand opening celebration for our newest branch office in the Boise, Idaho market, located at 950 Fairview, Suite 170, Meridian, ID on June 15, 2021. The open house begins at 3:00 PM MDT, the official ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 4:00 PM MDT and the celebration will continue until 5:00 PM MDT. Please contact the local office at 208-314-5769 for more information regarding the event.



“We are very excited to continue our Western expansion with our first Idaho branch location,” said Doug Marohn, president and CEO of Nicholas Financial. “The Boise market is very vibrant, robust and growing – and we feel fortunate to be a part of this community. This new branch is just further confirmation of our commitment to growing our company through the expansion of our branch network.”