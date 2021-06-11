SCYNEXIS to Present at the BIO Digital International Convention 2021

Company presentation will highlight BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), the first FDA-approved product in the ibrexafungerp development pipeline, in addition to ongoing programs in the hospital setting

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant fungal infections, today announced that Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS, will present at the BIO Digital International Convention to be held virtually from June 10 – 11 and 14 – 18, 2021. The Company presentation will highlight BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets), in addition to other late-stage clinical trials evaluating ibrexafungerp in the community setting for recurrent vaginal yeast infections, and as a treatment for life threatening fungal infections, including Candida auris, in the hospital setting. The presentation is now available to registered attendees.

Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view the SCYNEXIS Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering system begin on June 14. To meet with the Company at BIO Digital, you can find registration information here.