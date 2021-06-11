 
Novogene selects CCH Tagetik expert CPM solution from Wolters Kluwer to help digitize their management financial statements

Genomic specialist with thousands of employees and multiple global locations seeks greater data accuracy and report timeliness

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced today that Novogene has selected the CCH Tagetik  corporate performance management (CPM) expert solution to help the company digitize its management financial statements so it can achieve higher data accuracy and ensure reports are delivered in a timely manner.

Novogene is a leading provider of genomic services and solutions with cutting edge next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics expertise as well as the largest sequencing capacity in the world. As the business grows more rapidly, Novogene's internal financial management and performance appraisal has become more demanding. The company aims to establish a financial management platform to achieve greater data accuracy and report timeliness. After rigorously evaluating relevant vendors, the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer was selected as the best platform for accelerating financial transformation.

In the life science industry, their front-end business has become ever more intelligent, including applications of artificial intelligence (AI) technology on the production line so business data can quickly enter production, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and other systems. The project has brought together multiple data sources, including historical data. With R&D investment being a major cost for Novogene, in the future it will be allocated to divisions and projects according to project management and public resources. This will enable a more realistic assessment of profitability in light of a complex settlement relationship within business departments. With the CCH Tagetik expert solution, profitability can be analyzed to restore accurate internal settlement costs and the internal cost center can also perform internal revenue settlement virtually. CCH Tagetik is powered by the Analytic Information Hub, a powerful data engine that connects granular financial and operational data with process management to align business across the enterprise for an integrated business perspective.

"We spent several months refining the model of management reports, with a larger data processing volume, business data mined to a deeper level, more accurate business unit assessment data, improved timeliness of management report issuance, and the accumulation of data can help us better service high-level decision-making," said Hongwei Zhang, CTO of Novogene.

"As their business grows faster and faster, the internal financial management and performance appraisal of Novogene is becoming more and more refined. The finance department is actively seeking changes to achieve standard data management practices, digitalization of management processes, visualization of results, and reduction of offline manual work  to become a true partner in the company's strategic growth strategy," said Michael Chung, General Manager for CCH Tagetik Greater China at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "We are delighted to have Novogene join the growing CCH Tagetik family and look forward to our joint journey.''

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin
CCH Tagetik
+1 339 229 2447 office
Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com  

Greta Bartoli
CCH Tagetik
+39 058396811 office
greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

