Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – E-Capital Oy Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.06.2021, 14:30 | 47 | 0 | 0 11.06.2021, 14:30 | TAALERI PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 11 JUNE 2021 AT 15:30 (EEST) Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – E-Capital Oy Person subject to the notification requirement Name: E-Capital Oy Position: Closely associated person (X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Elomaa, Juhani Position: Member of the Board Issuer: Taaleri Oyj LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210610133702_2 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2021-06-10 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI4000062195 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details (1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 10.675 EUR Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.675 EUR Taaleri Plc

Communications Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com







0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer