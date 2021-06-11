Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Jointly Study Ammonia as an Alternative Marine Fuel

 
NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an initial framework to jointly study the feasibility of ammonia as an alternative marine fuel as part of the objective to decarbonize the global shipping industry in-line with the targets established by the International Maritime Organization (“IMO”).

Including Genco, a total of 23 companies to date have elected to participate in the study ranging from miners, shipbuilders, shipowners, class societies and power utility companies among others.

The IMO adopted a strategy for the reduction of greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions within the maritime industry which established targets to reduce CO2 emissions per transport work, as an average across international shipping, by at least 40% by 2030 (compared to 2008 levels), to reduce GHG emissions by 50% by 2050, and to phase them out entirely (zero-emissions) during this century. In order to achieve these goals, the early adoption of ammonia as a suitable zero emission, alternative marine fuel is one of the key elements.

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Taking steps to decarbonize our essential industry is a critical objective for Genco, and we are pleased to have entered into this joint study together with various blue chip, multi-national companies throughout the maritime supply chain. While there remains quite a bit of work to be done, not only on the development of ammonia fueled vessels but also on the build out of bunkering infrastructure, this joint study is an important and much needed step for the industry. Genco maintains a long-term commitment to reducing emissions and operating our fleet in an environmentally efficient and sustainable manner, and we are proud to participate in this meaningful study.”

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. Capesize vessels represent our major bulk vessel category and the other vessel classes, including Ultramax and Supramax vessels, represent our minor bulk vessel category.  Our major bulk vessels are primarily used to transport iron ore and coal, while our minor bulk vessels are primarily used to transport grains, steel products and other drybulk cargoes such as cement, scrap, fertilizer, bauxite, nickel ore, salt and sugar. This approach of owning ships that transport both major and minor bulk commodities provide us with exposure to a wide range of drybulk trade flows. As of June 11, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,368,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

