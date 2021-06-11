 
Taaleri Plc – Managers’ transactions – Juhani Elomaa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 14:30  |  45   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS        11 JUNE 2021 AT 15:30 (EEST)

Taaleri Plc Managers’ transactions Juhani Elomaa

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Elomaa, Juhani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Taaleri Oyj

LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20210610134145_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-10

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062195

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 10.675 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 10.675 EUR

Taaleri Plc
Communications

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com





