Experion Holdings Ltd. Announces Name Change to Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

The Company's board of directors approved the implementation of the name change following approval from the shareholders at the annual general and special virtual-only meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. On or about, June 15, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name, "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp." and under its new trading symbol "CSC.V".

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRA:MB31) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name from "Experion Holdings Ltd." to "Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp."

No action is required to be taken by current shareholders in connection with the name change. As a result of the name change, the Company's common share CUSIP number is changed to 17291F108 and the ISIN is changed to CA17291F1080.

Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to have our corporate identity directly connected to our well-known cannabis brand, Citizen Stash. We believe it eliminates any lingering confusion there may have been between our nationally recognized brand name and how we've been identified in the public markets. With the growing success of Citizen Stash as a retail brand, it just made sense to leverage our name recognition and stellar reputation we've achieved as a consumer brand to generate greater visibility and awareness in the investment community. In addition, we know satisfied retail consumers often become investors and our unified corporate identity will allow us to more effectively communicate our value proposition to both groups as we continue to expand our business across Canada."

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of premium cannabis brands and products and is best known for its' rapidly growing adult-se premium brand Citizen Stash. The company's growth strategy incorporates a highly scalable aggregation and distribution business model to drive revenues across its national sales network.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31".

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com.