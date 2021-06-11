 
checkAd

Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 14:58  |  36   |   |   

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and began trading under the ticker symbol “ISAA” on June 9, 2021.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

Morgan Stanley acted as sole book-running manager in the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 8, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Email: prospectus@morganstanley.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Iron Spark I Inc.

Iron Spark I Inc. is a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Although there is no restriction or limitation on what industry or geographic region our target operates in, it is our intention to pursue prospective targets that are consumer brands with an enterprise value between $750 million and $3 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Iron Spark I Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Closing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ: ISAA, the “Company”) announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and began trading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Iron Spark I Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Initial Public Offering