DSV, 890 - Upgrade of financial outlook for 2021

Company Announcement No. 890



Based on strong financial performance across all business areas so far in Q2 2021 and a continued positive outlook for the year, the full-year guidance for 2021 is hereby adjusted upwards.

EBIT before special items is expected to be in the level of DKK 11,750-12,500 million (previously DKK 11,250-12,000 million).

The effective tax rate is expected to approximate 23% (unchanged).

The financial outlook for 2021 is for DSV Panalpina stand-alone and excludes the impact from the acquisition of Agility’s Global Integrated Logistics. The consolidated outlook will be updated upon closing, which is expected in Q3 2021.