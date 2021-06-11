 
Hawaii Water Service to Acquire HOH Utilities Company

Acquisition Expands Utility’s Footprint onto Island of Kauai

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawaii Water Service (Hawaii Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of HOH Utilities Company, a wastewater utility located in the growing Poipu/Koloa area of Kauai County on the island of Kauai. The acquisition is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission (HPUC).

As part of the purchase from Mr. Ian Kagimoto, Hawaii Water will own and manage the wastewater utility, which currently serves almost 1,800 residential, commercial, and resort customers in Poipu and Koloa, including three hotels, condominiums, multi-family housing, a golf course, and single-family homes.

“We are pleased to establish operations on the island of Kauai; our team looks forward to welcoming HOH Utilities Company customers to Hawaii Water and providing them with the same quality, service, and value that we deliver to our other customers on the islands,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO of Hawaii Water Service. “We appreciate the diligence of Ian Kagimoto and the HPUC in advance, as we all work toward the same goal of ensuring HOH Utilities Company customers continue to have reliable, high-quality utility services.”

In addition to the new HOH Utilities Company customers, Hawaii Water currently provides water and/or wastewater utility services to almost 6,000 customers, including a number of large resorts and condominium complexes, in the communities of Ka’anapali, Pukalani, Kalaeloa, Kapalua, Waikoloa, North Kona Coast, and Kohala Coast on Maui, Oahu, and the Big Island. Hawaii Water currently has 51 employees, who provide services including meter reading, water quality testing, water and wastewater treatment, water system design and construction, and customer service.

Hawaii Water is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Water Service Group, which also includes California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated water and wastewater utility service to more than 2 million people in over 100 California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington communities. Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

