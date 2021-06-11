 
checkAd

Laurentian Bank Purchases Group Annuity Contracts De-Risking Its Pension Plans

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 14:53  |  39   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Laurentian Bank”, the “Bank”) today announced the purchase of group annuity contracts from a Canadian insurer that transfers approximately $350 million in obligations, and related assets, of its three registered defined benefit pension plans.

Under the agreement, the insurer will issue annuities covering the responsibility for pension benefits owed to approximately 1,900 Laurentian Bank of Canada pensioners and beneficiaries, which represents a significant portion of Laurentian Bank's defined benefit pension plan members, and will begin administering all benefits to these members beginning October 2021. Following the transaction, benefits for plan participants are now protected under Assuris, the life insurance compensation association designated under the Insurance Companies Act of Canada. The obligations related to pension benefits for active plan participants remain with the Bank and will remained unchanged.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement as it strengthens our balance sheet, lowers the risk from pension obligations, while allowing the pensioners and beneficiaries to receive equivalent pension benefits from a highly rated Canadian insurer with strong expertise in long-term management of retirement benefits. The Bank intends to reallocate the benefits of the reduced risk towards activities that will drive growth and returns for our shareholders.”

- Yvan Deschamps, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Laurentian Bank of Canada

As a result of the transaction, Laurentian Bank reduced its registered pension plans’ benefit obligations by approximately 60 percent. The Bank’s prudent management of the pension fund is expected to allow the recognition of a net settlement gain of approximately $5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Going forward, the agreement reduces Laurentian Bank's non-operating financial risk and administrative costs further simplifying its operations.

LifeWorks, a leading provider of technology-enabled total wellbeing solutions with expertise in pension risk, advised Laurentian Bank on the transaction.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.6 billion in balance sheet assets and $30.9 billion in assets under administration. 


Information:

Jonathan Abecassis
Jonathan.abecassis@lbcfg.ca
438-368-8078





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laurentian Bank Purchases Group Annuity Contracts De-Risking Its Pension Plans MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) (the “Laurentian Bank”, the “Bank”) today announced the purchase of group annuity contracts from a Canadian insurer that transfers approximately $350 million in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board