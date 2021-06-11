Great Atlantic Completes $2.0 Million Offering Backed by Mr. Eric Sprott

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce that …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV.GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic"), is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2,060,000, consisting of: (i) $1,360,000 in flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.68 per FT Unit, and (ii) $700,000 in units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") (a "FT Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.75 at any time up to 36 months from closing of the Offering.