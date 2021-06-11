DUBAI, U.A.E, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cow colostrum market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the market to exhibit growth at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Growing consumption of dietary supplements is spurring the demand for cow colostrum. Rising prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases among children also is driving the production of cow colostrum products. Increasing application of colostrum in infant foods, cosmetics, and dietary supplements is accelerating the demand.

Increasing consumption of cow colostrum among pregnant women and patients with diabetes for the improvement of immune system is bolstering the market growth. Spurred by consistently increasing demand, manufacturers are producing cow colostrum products in various forms, including capsules and chewable tablets, catering the demand.

In the beauty and cosmetics industry, cow colostrum is used as a key ingredient in some skincare products aimed at reducing skin irritation and signs of aging. Incorporation of cow colostrum in the cosmetic products offers antibacterial effects and brightens the skin.

For instance, Viveza Holding's brand MCE Pharma announced the launch of a complete range of premium cosmetics and food & dietary supplements with cow colostrum as a key ingredient in the form of capsules.

"Increasing focus on immunity and health and rising consumption of dietary supplements with cow colostrum as immunity booster are bolstering opportunities for growth in the market," says the FMI analyst.

To remain 'ahead' of your competitors, request for a sample>>> https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13242

Key Takeaways from FMI's Cow Colostrum Market Study

In terms nature, conventional cow colostrum will account for over 85% market share, owing to the surging demand across developed countries

B2B applications accounts for more than 51% of cow colostrum market, exhibiting a growth of 4.6% CAGR through 2031

Soaring demand for capsules and chewable tablets are driving cow colostrum finished products sales, accounting for over 55% of market sales

Increasing consumption and production of cow colostrum across the U.S. will spur the sales, registering 61% of market sales in North America

The cow colostrum market in India is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period

is poised to expand at 8.2% CAGR, accounting for over 24% of market share during the forecast period Russia will hold the largest market share of Europe after Germany , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales

will hold the largest market share of after , accounting for over 20% of cow colostrum sales Increasing consumption of cow colostrum food products across the U.K. will foster the market sales, exhibiting a growth of 6.3% through 2021

Increasing demand of dietary supplements across Germany will propel the cow colostrum demand, reflecting a CAGR of 5.4% by 2031

Competitive Landscape