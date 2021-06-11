Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Four in Collaboration with Office Depot

Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue to provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs with the company’s sponsorship of the fourth cohort of Selfmade, Brit + Co’s 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin, with over a dozen other notable female founders, experts and investors signed on to help teach, including Katrina Lake (founder and CEO of Stich Fix), Toni Ko (founder of NYX), and Arlan Hamilton (founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital) and includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

To help drive educational change, Office Depot's sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze.

The spring Selfmade session saw a number of mission-driven companies, with 17.7% of the students’ brands dedicated to women’s empowerment, 10.2% focused on mental health-related issues, and 5% addressing environmental issues.

“We’re happy to continue our collaboration with Brit + Co to help provide women an opportunity to turn their passion projects into businesses and take their existing businesses to new heights,” said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot. “We’re so inspired by the participants’ desires to change their own lives, as well as the lives of others, and encourage female entrepreneurs to register for the next Selfmade program session to help make their dreams a reality.”

“The women of the last cohort were incredibly dedicated to facilitating positive change, founding and growing companies that are both improving the world and improving their lives--from helping to treat mental health, to making the world safer for women, to supporting working moms,” said Morin. “After the difficulty of the past year and a half, they still took a leap of faith and signed up for Selfmade, and with the support of our group and one-on-one coaching, inspiration and advice from our guest teachers, they have hustled their way to finding their passions, launching companies, and earning revenue. I have been so impressed by the drive and ambition of our alumni.”