 
checkAd

Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Four in Collaboration with Office Depot

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 15:00  |  56   |   |   

Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue to provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs with the company’s sponsorship of the fourth cohort of Selfmade, Brit + Co’s 10-week virtual startup school for women. The course is hosted by Brit + Co founder Brit Morin, with over a dozen other notable female founders, experts and investors signed on to help teach, including Katrina Lake (founder and CEO of Stich Fix), Toni Ko (founder of NYX), and Arlan Hamilton (founder and managing partner of Backstage Capital) and includes highly personalized skill development to enable each student to start or grow her own business.

To help drive educational change, Office Depot's sponsorship will enable the course to be made free for up to 200 women, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support to help them trailblaze.

The spring Selfmade session saw a number of mission-driven companies, with 17.7% of the students’ brands dedicated to women’s empowerment, 10.2% focused on mental health-related issues, and 5% addressing environmental issues.

“We’re happy to continue our collaboration with Brit + Co to help provide women an opportunity to turn their passion projects into businesses and take their existing businesses to new heights,” said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot. “We’re so inspired by the participants’ desires to change their own lives, as well as the lives of others, and encourage female entrepreneurs to register for the next Selfmade program session to help make their dreams a reality.”

“The women of the last cohort were incredibly dedicated to facilitating positive change, founding and growing companies that are both improving the world and improving their lives--from helping to treat mental health, to making the world safer for women, to supporting working moms,” said Morin. “After the difficulty of the past year and a half, they still took a leap of faith and signed up for Selfmade, and with the support of our group and one-on-one coaching, inspiration and advice from our guest teachers, they have hustled their way to finding their passions, launching companies, and earning revenue. I have been so impressed by the drive and ambition of our alumni.”

Seite 1 von 3


The ODP Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brit + Co Launches Selfmade Season Four in Collaboration with Office Depot Brit + Co and Office Depot today announced that Office Depot will continue to provide opportunities for female entrepreneurs with the company’s sponsorship of the fourth cohort of Selfmade, Brit + Co’s 10-week virtual startup school for women. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.06.21
B2B Agency Doremus & Co. Picks Up Strategic & Creative Responsibilities for Office Depot
04.06.21
The ODP Corporation Confirms Receipt of Staples Proposal to Acquire Consumer Business
02.06.21
Office Depot Releases 13th Annual Diverse Supplier Catalog
02.06.21
The ODP Corporation to Present at Baird’s 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference Wednesday, June 9, 2021
17.05.21
The ODP Corporation Awards First Round of Grants to Minority-Owned Small Businesses Through Elevate Together