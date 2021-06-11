Travelers Schedules Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) will review its second quarter 2021 results at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 20, following the release of results earlier that morning.

Investors can access the call via webcast at investor.travelers.com and by dialing 844.895.1976 within the United States or 647.689.5389 outside the United States. A slide presentation, statistical supplement and live audio broadcast will be available on the same website.