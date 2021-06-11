 
checkAd

Philip Morris International (PMI) Announces New Three-Year Share Repurchase Program of up to $7 Billion, With Target Spending of $5 to $7 Billion; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) today authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion, with target spending of $5 to $7 billion over a three-year period expected to commence after the company’s second-quarter 2021 earnings call.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable on July 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 24, 2021.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Philip Morris International Inc!
Short
Basispreis 106,16€
Hebel 10,98
Ask 0,70
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 89,28€
Hebel 10,83
Ask 0,75
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Since our spin-off in March 2008, we have returned, on a cumulative basis, approximately $115 billion to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our announcements today are further testament to our steadfast commitment to generously reward our shareholders as we transform into a smoke-free company.”

For more details on stock, dividends and other information, click here.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products to the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society, the company, its shareholders and its other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, as well as smoke-free products, associated electronic devices and accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the U.S. In addition, PMI ships versions of its IQOS Platform 1 device and consumables to Altria Group, Inc. for sale under license in the U.S., where these products have received marketing authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) pathway; the FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP), finding that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote the public health. PMI is building a future on a new category of smoke-free products that, while not risk-free, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. PMI's smoke-free product portfolio includes heat-not-burn and nicotine-containing vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI's smoke-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in key cities or nationwide, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults around the world have already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philip Morris International (PMI) Announces New Three-Year Share Repurchase Program of up to $7 Billion, With Target Spending of $5 to $7 Billion; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 Per Share Regulatory News: The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) today authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $7 billion, with target spending of $5 to $7 billion over a three-year period expected to commence after …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:51 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Bundestag sagt Ja zur Tabaksteuer-Reform: Rauchen wird teurer
05:31 Uhr
Rauchen wird teurer: Bundestag erhöht die Tabaksteuer
10.06.21
E-Zigarettenbranche zieht wegen Tabaksteuer vor Gericht
09.06.21
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
08.06.21
Philip Morris International Launches New Campaign to Combat Black Market Trade
08.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook
02.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Hosts Webcast on Sustainability and Impact in the Company’s Next Growth Phase
01.06.21
Philip Morris International Inc. to Participate at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference
30.05.21
ROUNDUP 2: Kann Deutschland bis 2040 rauchfrei werden?
30.05.21
Deutschland ist 'Sorgenkind' bei Tabakprävention