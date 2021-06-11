 
checkAd

Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intent to Adjourn Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve WPT Sale Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 15:00  |  52   |   |   

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, is providing an update regarding its special stockholder meeting to be held on June 28, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and approve the Company’s sale of 100% of the outstanding capital stock of Club Services, Inc., or “CSI,” to Element Partners, LLC (the “WPT Sale Transaction”). CSI is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that directly or indirectly owns 100% of the outstanding capital stock of each of the legal entities that collectively operate or engage in the Company’s poker-related business and assets. The agenda for the Special Meeting also includes a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later date or time if necessary or appropriate, including to solicit additional proxies, if there are insufficient votes at the time of the Special Meeting to approve the WPT Sale Transaction.

Ourgame International Holdings Limited (“Ourgame”), the Company’s largest stockholder, beneficially owning approximately 30.6% of the Company’s outstanding common stock through Primo Vital Limited (“Primo”), its wholly owned subsidiary, has advised the Company that the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (such rules, the “Listing Rules” and such exchange, the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), on which Ourgame’s stock is listed, requires Ourgame to obtain approval from its stockholders prior to voting its shares of the Company’s common stock owned by Primo at the Special Meeting. Ourgame has further advised the Company that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of its stockholders (the “Ourgame Meeting”) to consider the approval of the WPT Sale Transaction, which is currently scheduled to take place on June 30, 2021 (Hong Kong time), after the date of the Special Meeting. If there are insufficient votes to approve the WPT Sale Transaction at the Special Meeting, the Company intends to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later date after the Ourgame Meeting on which Ourgame may vote its shares of common stock. Following any such adjournment, the Company intends to file a press release announcing the date and time on which it will reconvene the Special Meeting.

Seite 1 von 3
Allied Esports Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Allied Esports Entertainment Announces Intent to Adjourn Special Stockholder Meeting to Approve WPT Sale Transaction Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) (the “Company” or “AESE”), a global esports entertainment company, is providing an update regarding its special stockholder meeting to be held on June 28, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) to consider and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.21
ViewSonic Named by Allied Esports as the Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas
27.05.21
Allied Esports Names ViewSonic Official Gaming Monitor and Official Streamer Room Partner of HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas
24.05.21
Allied Esports Entertainment Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
19.05.21
Allied Esports Entertainment to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, May 24
13.05.21
Allied Esports Strikes First Content Distribution Deal with MuxIP