Sorrento Announces Clinical Research Agreement With Mayo Clinic and FDA Clearance for the First Phase 1b Pilot Study Using Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery Technology to Deliver Ipilimumab in Patients With Melanoma
SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced a research collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic to conduct human clinical
proof of concept studies using the Sofusa Lymphatic Drug Delivery System (S-LDDS) technology across multiple products and indications. Sofusa is a drug delivery platform which delivers biologic
therapies through the skin and directly into the lymphatic system with potential to improve the efficacy and safety of immuno-oncology therapies. Targeting delivery to the lymphatics should also
enable reduced dosing as compared to traditional systemic infusions or subcutaneous injections.
The first study resulting in this agreement is MC20711, a Phase 1b study of the administration of Ipilimumab Intra-Lymphatically using the Sofusa DoseConnect in Patients with Metastatic Melanoma. This is an investigator-initiated study developed by Svetomir Markovic, MD, PhD, and his team. “Checkpoint therapies have shown good results in some patients; however, response rates are still low, and this may be due to poor exposure to drug targets which reside in lymph nodes. By delivering checkpoint therapies directly to the lymphatics, we expect to see an increase in clinical response and potentially a decrease in systemic side effects” - Mike Royal, MD, CMO for Sorrento Therapeutics.
This agreement builds upon the previously announced exclusive licensing agreement where Sorrento licensed Mayo Clinic’s proprietary Antibody-Drug-Nanoparticle albumin-bound Immune Complex platform technology. “Both of these agreements are part of our strategic focus to combine potent antibodies from our G-MAB library with next-generation therapeutic platform technologies to deliver unparalleled safety and efficacy” – Henry Ji, President and CEO, Sorrento Therapeutics.
Mayo Clinic, Dr. Svetomir Markovic and Dr. James Jakub have financial interests in the technology referenced in this release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.
About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVIGUARD, COVI-AMG, COVISHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVIDROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK, COVISTIX and COVITRACE.
