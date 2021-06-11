Iconix Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired in “Go Private” Transaction

“Today’s announcement represents the culmination of a year-long examination by our Board of Directors of strategic alternatives for the Company,” said Bob Galvin, Chief Executive Officer. “After a thorough and deliberative examination of all potential strategic alternatives, the Board of Directors determined that the transaction with Lancer provides the best value for our stockholders. We expect that Iconix will continue developing its brands and supporting its partners as a private company.”

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICON) (“Iconix” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger to be acquired by Iconix Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of Lancer Capital, LLC (“Purchaser”), in an all-cash transaction that values Iconix at approximately $585 million, including net-debt.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the agreement, Purchaser will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Iconix’s common stock for $3.15 per share, in cash. The offer price per share of common stock represents a premium of 28.6% over Iconix’s closing share price on June 10, 2021, the last trading day prior to announcement and a premium of approximately 46.5% over the 30-day average volume weighted share price for the period ended June 10, 2021.

Shares not tendered in the offer will be acquired in a second-step merger at the same cash price as paid in the offer. Closing of the transaction is conditioned upon, among other things, satisfaction of a minimum tender condition, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Iconix will become a private company. Iconix currently expects the transaction to close before the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The Iconix board of directors has unanimously approved the transactions contemplated by the agreement, and determined that the agreement and the transactions contemplated by the agreement, are fair to, and advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, and recommends the Company’s stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

Ducera Partners is serving as financial advisor, and Dechert LLP is serving as legal counsel to Iconix. The Purchaser is being advised by Latham & Watkins LLP. Purchaser has obtained a debt financing commitment from Silver Point Capital.