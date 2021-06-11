Novo Announces Supplemental Listing of Additional Warrants

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted for listing 5,176,500 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “2021 Warrants”). The TSX has advised that the 2021 Warrants (CUSIP: 67010B144) will be listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol “NVO.WT.A” effective at market open on Monday, June 14, 2021. Each 2021 Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$3.00 until May 4, 2024.

The Company currently has 8,596,184 common share purchase warrants (the “2020 Warrants”) listed for trading on the TSX under the symbol “NVO.WT” (CUSIP: 67010B136). The 2020 Warrants were first listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 10, 2020. Each 2020 Warrant is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.40 until August 27, 2023.