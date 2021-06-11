World’s Leading Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend T2 Biosystems Stockholders Vote “FOR” the Charter Amendment Proposal – To Increase the Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock

T2 Biosystems’ President and CEO, John Sperzel, has previously released a statement communicating to stockholders the importance of this year’s proposals and their potential impact on the Company. The video statement can be found on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.t2biosystems.com.

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO ), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced that leading proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) and Glass Lewis and Co., LLC (Glass Lewis), in addition to the Company’s Board of Directors, have recommended that T2 Biosystems stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to amend the Company’s Certification of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock (the “Charter Amendment Proposal”) at the upcoming annual stockholder meeting to be held on June 25, 2021.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. will be holding its Annual Meeting virtually on June 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TTOO2021. T2 Biosystems’ stockholders of record as of April 28, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. However, all stockholders are encouraged to vote ahead of the meeting, even if you are planning to attend.

T2 Biosystems’ definitive proxy materials, 2020 Annual Report to Stockholders and other relevant information can be found at www.sec.gov.

If you have any questions about how to vote your shares, or need additional assistance, please contact our proxy solicitor, MacKenzie Partners, toll-free at 1-800-322-2885.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx Instrument, T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Cauris Panel, and T2Lyme Panel, as well as additional products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers, and biothreat pathogens.