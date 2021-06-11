 
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Acquires BioFoam Business and Patented Cleaning Technology; Appoints BioFoam Founder and Inventor, Scott Smith, as Chief Sustainability Officer

PITTSFORD, N.Y., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company''), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products, trademarked as Hy-IQ Water, announced today that it has acquired the business of BioFoam and a patented, Open-Cell Foam technology that offers advanced cleaning properties without compromising on sustainability. The acquisition bolsters the company’s product portfolio along with the built-in, BioFoam customer base.

Aphex has also appointed Scott Smith, the inventor of BioFoam, as the Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer. The acquisition is one of the first of its size for the company and aligns with its vision for unlocking shareholder value and integrating its Hy-IQ technology with proven cleaning products.

The addition of Smith, BioFoam customers, and patented Open-Cell Foam cleaning technology to its existing, high-performance cleaning products, solidifies Aphex as a technology leader in its field.

BioFoam was originally developed in 2002 for the U.S. military as a lotion-infused high surface area applicator for neutralizing chemicals on human skin. In 2010, this technology was used by BP America in the cleanup of the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, BioFoam was validated by Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (ELITE) Labs in 2018 for water sampling for pathogens.

The product line Aphex is acquiring includes BioFoam face shields (BioShield), Wipes (BioWipe), Mitts (BioMitt), and Sponges (BioSponge), and a Hand Sanitizer and Surface Cleaner (BioWash). These offerings are reusable, biodegradable, and water-immersible with anti-microbial properties.

“These unique products fit perfectly with our portfolio of offerings as they align with our mission to preserve and protect human health and the environment,” said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. “The old way of sanitizing is ineffective and leaves live germs on surfaces. Our company is here to bring sanitization technology into the modern era with the best available technology. Our goal is to add shareholder value with all of our partnerships and acquisitions and there is nothing more valuable that we could have added than this game changing technology. We look forward to showcasing the true value proposition of these newly acquired assets and leveraging them to further grow our business.”

