 
checkAd

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 15:05  |  75   |   |   

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, announced today the closing of the first tranche …

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, announced today the closing of the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,500,000, of which $1,000,000 has closed conditionally, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval of the creation of Grafoid Inc. as a new Insider of the Company. The Company issued 4,687,500 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.32 per Unit. Each Units consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

The Common Shares, Warrants, and Warrant Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day until October 11, 2021.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at: www.brailleenergysystemsinc.com or www.braillebattery.com.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts:

Scott Anderson
Investor Relations
(858) 229-7063
sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean
CFO
(613) 581-4040
jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651406/Braille-Energy-Systems-Inc-Announces ...

Foto: Accesswire
Braille Energy Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSX-V:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company"), a global leader in the lithium-ion battery starter market, announced today the closing of the first tranche …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) Names Executive to Lead Strategic M&A Efforts and ...
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Provides Insight Into ONBLi’s Strategy Behind Seeking Out Brands in the ...
Hop-on’s Digitalage(TM) Manifesto for Web 3.0 Social Media and Digital Rights Platform
Lakeland Industries to Participate in Sidoti & Company Virtual Investor Conference on June 24, 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
Braille Energy Systems Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement