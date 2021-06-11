 
The Action Network and Major League Baseball Announce Multi-Platform Content Partnership

The Action Network, part of sports betting media group Better Collective, and Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced a multi-platform content partnership. As part of this content integration, Action Network will provide its award-winning sports betting information and content to Major League Baseball’s platforms across digital and broadcast channels. Major League Baseball will leverage The Action Network’s MLB-focused betting content on MLB-owned sites as well as feature The Action Network talent and content on Major League Baseball’s sports betting show Bettor’s Eye, and within MLB Network’s daily studio programming.  

Additionally, The Action Network will create a live original Major League Baseball-focused sports betting discussion and analysis show, exclusive to Major League Baseball.


“Major League Baseball has demonstrated incredible innovation with their commitment to engage fans within the rapidly evolving sports betting category,” said Ari Borod, Chief Operating Officer at The Action Network. “We are excited to partner with them, as we continue to iterate and expand on our product and content offerings for baseball fans and bettors across the globe.”


“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the Action Network to help bring their unparalleled sports betting news and content to our MLB channels,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB Executive Vice President, Business Development. “Action’s best-in-class talent, insights, and information fit perfectly with MLB Network and MLB.com’s award-winning baseball coverage, and will help us continue to provide the best news and content experiences to our fans.”


On May 28th, 2021, sports betting media group, Better Collective announced that it had completed the acquisition of Action Network for 240 mUSD gaining market leadership within sports betting media and affiliation in the US.


About The Action Network

Launched in January 2018 by The Chernin Group, The Action Network provides premium sports betting analysis, real-time odds and in-depth data and tools. Named 2019’s best sports betting site and app by the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association, The Action Network has also been featured in The New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Business Journal and dozens of other media outlets as the leading source for news, information and primary data in sports betting. In May 2021, The Action Network was acquired by global sports betting media group Better Collective. For more information, please visit www.actionnetwork.com or contact press@actionnetwork.com.


About Better Collective

Better Collective is a global sports betting media group providing platforms that empower and enhance the betting experience for sports fans and iGamers. Aiming to make betting and gambling more entertaining, transparent and fair, Better Collective offers a range of editorial content, bookmaker information, data insights, betting tips, iGaming communities and educational tools. Its portfolio of websites include bettingexpert.com, VegasInsider.com, HLTV.org and Action Network. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO). More information at bettercollective.com.



