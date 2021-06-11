 
NSAV Approves Enhanced 10 Year Anti-Reverse Split Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

London, England, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has approved an enhanced amendment to its Articles of Incorporation, which would prevent NSAV from enacting a reverse stock split for a period of 10 years. The amended articles will be filed with the state of Colorado next week. The Company believes this amendment should finally put an end to all rumors that NSAV will reverse split its shares.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “Since I took over NSAV more than five years ago, I have stated publicly countless times, that I would never reverse split our shares and I haven’t. With this enhanced amendment, all of our loyal current and future shareholders can put their minds at ease that NSAV won’t enact a reverse split for at least a decade.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com





