 
checkAd

Noront Resources Closes Private Placement Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 15:27  |  71   |   |   

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ("Noront" or the "Company") has completed its previously-announced private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of 21,659,385 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.283 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of approximately $6.1 million, excluding the Wyloo Top-Up Shares (as defined below).

In connection with the Private Placement, Wyloo Canada Holdings Pty Ltd. ("Wyloo Canada") exercised its top-up right to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company (the "Wyloo Top-Up") by subscribing for an additional 12,744,363 Common Shares at the Issue Price (the "Wyloo Top-Up Shares") for additional gross proceeds of approximately $3.6 million.

Accordingly, the Company issued an aggregate of 34,403,748 Common Shares at the Issue Price for gross proceeds of approximately $9.7 million pursuant to the Private Placement and the Wyloo Top-Up.

In addition, Baosteel Resources International Co. Ltd. ("Baosteel") has a right to maintain its pro rata equity interest in the Company by acquiring an additional 1,966,125 Common Shares at the Issue Price (the "Baosteel Top-Up Shares") for additional gross proceeds of approximately $0.55 million. Baosteel has until July 5, 2021 to exercise its top-up right to acquire the Baosteel Top-Up Shares.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement were distributed in offshore jurisdictions pursuant to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada and, as such, will not be subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Wyloo Top-Up Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

TD Securities Inc. acted as agent and financial advisor to Noront in connection with the Private Placement and received a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds raised from the Private Placement.

The Private Placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Wyloo Canada is a "related party" of Noront as Wyloo Canada is a person that has beneficial ownership of, and control or direction over, directly or indirectly, securities of Noront carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all of Noront's outstanding voting securities. As a result, the issuance of the Wyloo Top-Up Shares is a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), incorporated by reference into Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions of the Exchange. Noront is relying on (i) the exemption set forth in sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 from the formal valuation requirement, and (ii) the exemption set forth in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 from the "minority approval" requirement, in connection with the issuance of the Wyloo Top-Up Shares.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Noront Resources Closes Private Placement Financing TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Noront Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NOT) ("Noront" or the "Company") has completed its previously-announced private placement financing (the "Private Placement") of 21,659,385 common shares of the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board