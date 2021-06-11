Graco Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.75 cents ($0.1875) per common share, payable on Aug. 4, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 19, 2021. The Company has approximately 169.7 million shares outstanding.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210611005297/en/